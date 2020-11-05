UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Village Houses Turn Into Ashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Two village houses turn into ashes

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Two thatched houses turned into ashes as fire suddenly erupted due to short-circuit in village Daarendro of Tehseel Chhachhro of Tharparkar on Thursday.

 According to a report, the fire broke out in a house due to short circuit and strong wind blew the fire to the adjacent house.

Houses of Kheto Bheel and Lotton Bheel turned into ashes and all house holdings items had completely burnt.

Related Topics

Fire Tharparkar All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

25 minutes ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

55 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

1 hour ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.