Two village houses turn into ashes

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Two thatched houses turned into ashes as fire suddenly erupted due to short-circuit in village Daarendro of Tehseel Chhachhro of Tharparkar on Thursday.

According to a report, the fire broke out in a house due to short circuit and strong wind blew the fire to the adjacent house.

Houses of Kheto Bheel and Lotton Bheel turned into ashes and all house holdings items had completely burnt.