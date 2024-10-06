Two Villages Inundated In Canal Breach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Two villages were inundated by floodwater as a breach occurred in a canal in Uch Sharif.
Sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that they received information about a canal breach in Uch Sharif and rescuer teams and machinery were dispatched to the affected area.
They said that a 30-foot wide breach had occurred in the Abbasia Canal which inundated two villages. The floodwater also inundated standing crops on hundreds of acres of land. However, the teams and local people participated in the rescue operation and plugged the breach.
The Irrigation Department is investigating to ascertain the cause of the breach.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
08 dead, 1504 injured in 1411 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
GCU Hyderabad gets 1st position in Sindhi, English debate contest12 minutes ago
-
Overpopulation: a threat to food security, healthcare, housing services12 minutes ago
-
PTI protests and rallies cause price surge and supply shortages in Hazara division12 minutes ago
-
MHIT's entrance exam for free, advanced IT courses attracts 5000 youth22 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab denounces attack on Senator Sherry Rehman22 minutes ago
-
DG Kan police arrests 502 dacoits, seizes Rs97.5 mln valuables22 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 50 kg Ice32 minutes ago
-
Punjab government intensifies efforts to reduce severity of smog52 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down52 minutes ago
-
Punjab's AI-powered E-challan system to yield promising results in reducing traffic accidents2 hours ago
-
Immunization campaign launched to protect children from 12 diseases2 hours ago