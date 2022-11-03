Two volunteer of AKF killed in bridge collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) ::At least two volunteers of the Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) were killed and three others injured when an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bodai Kamar area of Kalam here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said a temporary bridge was being constructed on River Swat where the old bridge was washed away by recent floods. During construction work, the bridge collapsed killing two of the volunteers and injuring three others.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital while the investigation into the incident has been ordered.