Two Wanted Criminals Apprehended In Successful Operations

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals involved in separate murder cases from different areas here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals involved in separate murder cases from different areas here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police held Farhan involved in murder of Alisha Bibi. The incident occurred earlier this year, stemming from a dispute. The victim's father lodged complaint with the police station. The accused ran away after committing crime. However, Police using latest technology, with human intelligence arrested the accused.

Similarly, Kahuta police arrested Mohsin who killed a man over petty dispute.

Last year, Mohsin and his accomplices attacked Asim Saeed, Shoaib, and Qasim with iron fists and rods during a fight.

The case was registered by the deceased’s uncle at the Kahuta police station.

Prior to Mohsin's arrest, three of his accomplices had already been arrested and challaned.

Divisional SPs said that the arrests of these criminals are a significant step towards justice for the victims and their families.

They said that such elements involved in heinous crimes cannot escape from law.

