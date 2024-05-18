Two Wanted Criminals Apprehended In Successful Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals involved in separate murder cases from different areas here on Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police have successfully apprehended two wanted criminals involved in separate murder cases from different areas here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Bani police held Farhan involved in murder of Alisha Bibi. The incident occurred earlier this year, stemming from a dispute. The victim's father lodged complaint with the police station. The accused ran away after committing crime. However, Police using latest technology, with human intelligence arrested the accused.
Similarly, Kahuta police arrested Mohsin who killed a man over petty dispute.
Last year, Mohsin and his accomplices attacked Asim Saeed, Shoaib, and Qasim with iron fists and rods during a fight.
The case was registered by the deceased’s uncle at the Kahuta police station.
Prior to Mohsin's arrest, three of his accomplices had already been arrested and challaned.
Divisional SPs said that the arrests of these criminals are a significant step towards justice for the victims and their families.
They said that such elements involved in heinous crimes cannot escape from law.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif21 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award21 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body21 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base21 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students17 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital17 minutes ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru17 minutes ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas27 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap27 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations27 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students27 minutes ago