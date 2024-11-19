Two wanted criminals arrested from UAE

The FIA's NCB Interpol has successfully executed a major operation, leading to the arrest of two dangerous fugitives wanted for murder and robbery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The FIA's NCB Interpol has successfully executed a major operation, leading to the arrest of two dangerous fugitives wanted for murder and robbery.

The arrested individuals, identified as Rizwan Shehzad and Afaq Ali, were apprehended in the UAE and subsequently transferred to Lahore Airport.

Rizwan Shehzad was wanted by Punjab Police for a 2022 murder case registered at Airport Police Station, Sialkot while Afaq Ali was accused in a 2016 robbery case filed at Model Town Police Station, Burewala.

Both had fled abroad after committing serious crimes. The FIA's NCB Interpol issued Red Notices for their capture.

The successful repatriation of the suspects was made possible through close collaboration between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival in Lahore, the FIA Immigration handed the criminals over to Punjab Police.