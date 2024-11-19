Two Wanted Criminals Arrested From UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The FIA's NCB Interpol has successfully executed a major operation, leading to the arrest of two dangerous fugitives wanted for murder and robbery
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The FIA's NCB Interpol has successfully executed a major operation, leading to the arrest of two dangerous fugitives wanted for murder and robbery.
The arrested individuals, identified as Rizwan Shehzad and Afaq Ali, were apprehended in the UAE and subsequently transferred to Lahore Airport.
Rizwan Shehzad was wanted by Punjab Police for a 2022 murder case registered at Airport Police Station, Sialkot while Afaq Ali was accused in a 2016 robbery case filed at Model Town Police Station, Burewala.
Both had fled abroad after committing serious crimes. The FIA's NCB Interpol issued Red Notices for their capture.
The successful repatriation of the suspects was made possible through close collaboration between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival in Lahore, the FIA Immigration handed the criminals over to Punjab Police.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 77 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes7 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables13 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits13 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week19 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being19 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..19 minutes ago