Two wanted criminals held in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have arrested two wanted criminals involved in murder, injuring case in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Jatali police conducted raid and held two pro claimed offenders Akbar and Ansar, along with their associates who shot and killed Hafeez two months back while Mudassar, Waheed, and Safeer were also injured in the attack.

The criminals fled away after committing crime but were tracked down with latest technology and human intelligence by police.

Furthermore, four of their accomplices Qadeer, Shabbir, Zaman and Tanveer were also apprehended.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Jatali Police for their diligent effort and emphasized that the arrest of these suspects is crucial for delivering justice to the victim’s family. He made it clear that is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.