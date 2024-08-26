Two Wanted Criminals Held In Successful Operation
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have arrested two wanted criminals involved in murder, injuring case in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Jatali police conducted raid and held two pro claimed offenders Akbar and Ansar, along with their associates who shot and killed Hafeez two months back while Mudassar, Waheed, and Safeer were also injured in the attack.
The criminals fled away after committing crime but were tracked down with latest technology and human intelligence by police.
Furthermore, four of their accomplices Qadeer, Shabbir, Zaman and Tanveer were also apprehended.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the Jatali Police for their diligent effort and emphasized that the arrest of these suspects is crucial for delivering justice to the victim’s family. He made it clear that is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security12 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP42 minutes ago
-
City observes scattered rain52 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta1 hour ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister1 hour ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana1 hour ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented1 hour ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..1 hour ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition2 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool2 hours ago