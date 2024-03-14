Two wanted dacoits arrested, cash recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) on Thursday arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered booty from their possession.

A public relations officer said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Noon police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Hamad Khan and Noman Aziz.

The police team also recovered snatched cash from their possession. Meanwhile, separate cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.