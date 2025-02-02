Two Wanted Members Of Bike Lifter Gang Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Kohsar team has arrested two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous motorcycle thefts and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession on Sunday.
A public relation officer told APP that the Kohsar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bikes lifting activities in various areas of Kohsar police station.
He said the accused were identified as Sajjad Ali and Shan Ali.
Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. The cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.
