Two Wanted Members Of Cattle Thief Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Khanna police station team arrested two wanted members of a cattle thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen cattle from their possession on Sunday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a cattle thief gang.
He said the accused were identified as Sohail and Mudasir Ali.
Case is registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Senior police officer said, "ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority."
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers urged to ensure wheat cultivation by 20 Nov39 seconds ago
-
Stay vigilant, maintain preventive measures to curb dengue spread: Health Experts43 seconds ago
-
Drug pusher held with narcotics46 seconds ago
-
AJK health minister stresses community involvement in enhancing maternal, child health through aware ..48 seconds ago
-
Condolence reference held to honor Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahim Khan52 seconds ago
-
Rs 1 billion approved for KP police' modern vehicles11 minutes ago
-
ECP summons two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area11 minutes ago
-
From Lahore to Istanbul: Pakistani motorcyclists explore avenues of Pak-Turkiye friendship11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police elevate officers to higher ranks based on merit11 minutes ago
-
Technology integration key to sustainable development, economic growth : Meher Kashif21 minutes ago
-
9000 persons benefit from free medical camps in Tank21 minutes ago