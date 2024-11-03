Open Menu

Two Wanted Members Of Cattle Thief Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Khanna police station team arrested two wanted members of a cattle thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen cattle from their possession on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a cattle thief gang.

He said the accused were identified as Sohail and Mudasir Ali.

Case is registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officer said, "ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority."

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

