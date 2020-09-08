Two wanted members of criminals gang held, stolen cash, motorbike recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two wanted members of criminal's gang and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs 5, 25000 and motorbike weapon used in crime cases, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Zulfqar and other officials successfully arrested two members of wanted criminal gang.

They have been identified as Adnan Saeed Akhtar resident of Azad Kashmir and Junid Tahir resident of Rawalpindi, while police team also recovered snatched cash amounting to Rs.

5, 25000 and motorbike and one 30 bore illegal pistol along with ammunition used in crime incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting CSD in area of Lohibher police station and its surrounding along with their other accomplices.

They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries and Further-investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.