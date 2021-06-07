UrduPoint.com
Two Wanted Members Of Snatchers Gang Held

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

Two wanted members of snatchers gang held

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have claimed to arrest two members of a snatchers gang and recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have claimed to arrest two members of a snatchers gang and recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapons.

According to Police spokesperson, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others nabbed two member of a criminal gang, identified as Sami- Ullah and Riasat Ali resident of Bajaur Agency KPK.

Police team also recovered mobile phones, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them at Tarnol police stations and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

