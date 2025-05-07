Open Menu

Two Wanted Murder Suspects Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Two wanted murder suspects arrested, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Dera police have successfully apprehended two suspects wanted in a murder and attempted murder case, recovering illegal weapons from them here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan, SDPO Paharpur Noor Haider Khan and SHO Zeeshan Iqbal Khan, as part of the ongoing district-wide crime suppression efforts directed by District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahabzada.

The arrested suspects Sardar Shah, son of Abbas Shah, and Fakhar Abbas, son of Shahenshah, both residents of Wanda Khaliq Shah were taken into custody.

The police also recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol with ammunition, one repeater shotgun and one rifle with ammunition.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

11 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

19 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan