Two Wanted Murder Suspects Arrested, Weapons Recovered
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Dera police have successfully apprehended two suspects wanted in a murder and attempted murder case, recovering illegal weapons from them here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.
According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted under the leadership of SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan, SDPO Paharpur Noor Haider Khan and SHO Zeeshan Iqbal Khan, as part of the ongoing district-wide crime suppression efforts directed by District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahabzada.
The arrested suspects Sardar Shah, son of Abbas Shah, and Fakhar Abbas, son of Shahenshah, both residents of Wanda Khaliq Shah were taken into custody.
The police also recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol with ammunition, one repeater shotgun and one rifle with ammunition.
