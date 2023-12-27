Two wanted offenders apprehended by Kohat Police

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Two wanted offenders were apprehended by Kohat Gumbat Police, who were fugitives for the last five years.

Residents of Darshah Khel, Salim Jan and Luqman, were apprehended by police along with SHO Gumbat police station Riyaz Hussain.

Police were looking for the accused culprits in connection with a case of bullying, threatening, and causing injury. The investigative team has received custody of the apprehended criminals to pursue additional legal action.

APP/arq/378