UrduPoint.com

Two Wanted Street Criminals Held, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

Police in an operation on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police in an operation on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

A Police patrol team led by DSP Hali Road Abdul Khaliq Jhatial, acting on a tip-off, arrested two accused Shakeel Ahmed Sangrasi and Irfan Parhiar, spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that two pistols and two magazines were recovered from the arrested suspects and during interrogation they confessed to being members of street criminals gang.

The Police record reveals that accused are wanted by Hali Road and Husri police in several criminal cases, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Police Road Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

1 minute ago
 UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Di ..

UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Dialogue on Ukraine, Ceasefire a ..

55 seconds ago
 Japan's PM, S. Korean delegation agree to improve ..

Japan's PM, S. Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties

56 seconds ago
 China's transport investment posts robust growth i ..

China's transport investment posts robust growth in Q1

57 seconds ago
 ITP campaign against underage drivers in full swin ..

ITP campaign against underage drivers in full swing

59 seconds ago
 Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths ..

Samoa, Vanuatu report more COVID-19-related deaths

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.