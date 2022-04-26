Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

Police in an operation on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police in an operation on Tuesday arrested two street criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

A Police patrol team led by DSP Hali Road Abdul Khaliq Jhatial, acting on a tip-off, arrested two accused Shakeel Ahmed Sangrasi and Irfan Parhiar, spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that two pistols and two magazines were recovered from the arrested suspects and during interrogation they confessed to being members of street criminals gang.

The Police record reveals that accused are wanted by Hali Road and Husri police in several criminal cases, the spokesperson added.