Two wanted suspected arrested, hand grenade, cash recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Peerabad police on Monday arrested two wanted suspects and recovered hand grenades, weapons and cash from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Peerabad police station Mukhtiar Panhwer said Bilal alias Tension son of Shah Zaman and Zeeshan son of Gulab Khan, said to be Afghan Nationals, were wanted in more than eight cases of murder, extortion, robbery and illegal weapons.

The cases have been filed against the arrested accused and they have been handed over to the investigating authorities for further interrogation.