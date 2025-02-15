Two wanted suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of DSP Organized Crime Unit Mahmood Ul Hassan, the police are conducting operations against criminal elements.

Police spokesman told on Saturday that Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Irfan, along with the team, arrested two members of the cattle theft gang. Stolen goods worth more than 7 million were recovered from the possession of the arrested cattle theft gang suspects.

The arrested suspects Mustafa and Riaz were wanted by the police in 15 cases, from whom further investigation is underway. In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Using human resources and modern technology, the accused involved in various crimes are being arrested. In case of the presence of criminal elements in your area, inform the nearest police station or 15.