Two Wanted Suspects Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of DSP Organized Crime Unit Mahmood Ul Hassan, the police are conducting operations against criminal elements.
Police spokesman told on Saturday that Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Irfan, along with the team, arrested two members of the cattle theft gang. Stolen goods worth more than 7 million were recovered from the possession of the arrested cattle theft gang suspects.
The arrested suspects Mustafa and Riaz were wanted by the police in 15 cases, from whom further investigation is underway. In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Using human resources and modern technology, the accused involved in various crimes are being arrested. In case of the presence of criminal elements in your area, inform the nearest police station or 15.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two wanted suspects arrested6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 suspects from different areas16 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1567 injured in 1356 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker18 minutes ago
-
SDSWO's Chairman expresses condolences on demise of Dr Aakash Ansari26 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 15 Khwarij in KP operations36 minutes ago
-
Six gas meters severed over violations36 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in full swing in Muzaffargarh36 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police take action against corruption46 minutes ago
-
Lahooti Festival inaugurated in Larkana, Culture Minister pays tribute to late Aakash Ansari46 minutes ago
-
Jalalpur Public School to be handed over to PEF56 minutes ago
-
Police bust 19 gangs, arrest 57 dangerous criminals in DG Khan56 minutes ago