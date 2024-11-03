Two Wanted Suspects Arrested In Deadly Land Dispute Shooting
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Jatli Police have arrested two suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a man over a land dispute.
The suspects, identified as Zafar and Ansar, allegedly shot and killed Ali Raza two months ago. The case was filed by Raza's cousin, who initiated a police investigation that eventually led to the arrests.
According to the police spokesman, police used human intelligence and other resources to locate the suspects, while efforts were underway to arrest other accused involved in the case.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police team for their diligent efforts.
He assured that the suspects would be presented in court with valid evidence and emphasized that those involved in heinous crimes like murder would face justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police arrest killer within 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police Seize heavy arms, arrest smuggler2 minutes ago
-
People demand to upgrade girls high school of Banda Peer Khan to higher secondary level2 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses concern over non release of funds to local government2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman urges promotion of Sufi poetry among youth22 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar22 minutes ago
-
CTO visits Poly Clinic to inquire after injured officer32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to launch new airline32 minutes ago
-
Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas central sparks hope for revival of inactive institutions32 minutes ago
-
Easterly winds from Indian cities pushing polluted air into Lahore: Senior minister32 minutes ago
-
Flour mill sealed in Mirpur AJK for irregularities in state-owned wheat grinding32 minutes ago