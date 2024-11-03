Open Menu

Two Wanted Suspects Arrested In Deadly Land Dispute Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Two wanted suspects arrested in deadly land dispute shooting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Jatli Police have arrested two suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a man over a land dispute.

The suspects, identified as Zafar and Ansar, allegedly shot and killed Ali Raza two months ago. The case was filed by Raza's cousin, who initiated a police investigation that eventually led to the arrests.

According to the police spokesman, police used human intelligence and other resources to locate the suspects, while efforts were underway to arrest other accused involved in the case.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police team for their diligent efforts.

He assured that the suspects would be presented in court with valid evidence and emphasized that those involved in heinous crimes like murder would face justice.

