Two Warders Of Camp Jail Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two warders of Camp Jail suspended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Senior Superintendent Camp Jail Noor Hassan Baghella on Wednesday suspended two warders on corruption charges and ordered an inquiry against the officials.

According to Jail sources, warders- Abdur Rehman and Iftikhar Gulzar posted at the main entrance gate accepted illegal gratification from a visitor.

After came to know, the senior superintendent Jail deputed Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Sabtain RazaVirk as inquiry officer who recovered the amount from the possession of Abdul Rehman.

More Stories From Pakistan

