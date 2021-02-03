Two warders of Camp Jail suspended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Senior Superintendent Camp Jail Noor Hassan Baghella on Wednesday suspended two warders on corruption charges and ordered an inquiry against the officials.

According to Jail sources, warders- Abdur Rehman and Iftikhar Gulzar posted at the main entrance gate accepted illegal gratification from a visitor.

After came to know, the senior superintendent Jail deputed Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Sabtain RazaVirk as inquiry officer who recovered the amount from the possession of Abdul Rehman.