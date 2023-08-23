Two WASA workers died while cleaning manhole

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two workers of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) died of suffocation in a manhole at Gajju Matah area here on Wednesday.

Police said that the workers namely Ashraf Masih (30) and Akram (26) went down into the manhole for cleaning.

They both died of suffocation due to toxic gas accumulated in the manhole.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers shifted the bodies to General Hospital. Further investigation was underway.