Two Watchmen Die Of Asphyxia In Nathia Gali

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Two watchmen from a local hotel died, apparently due to asphyxia while sleeping in a room with coal burning in the confined space in Nathia Gali Hotel, police informed on Friday.

The unfortunate incident came to light when dead bodies of the watchmen were found in a hotel room.

Initial investigations by rescue teams indicated that the cause of death might be linked to the presence of poisonous gas, likely a result of coal burning in the confined space of the room.

The deceased whose Names could not be confirmed, hailed from Mansehra district, were swiftly transported to the hospital for postmortem examinations to determine the exact cause of their untimely demise. Authorities were actively engaged in a comprehensive inquiry into this unfortunate incident.

