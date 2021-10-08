UrduPoint.com

Two Water Pilferers Booked In Sargodah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Irrigation task force on Friday arrested two farmers accused of water theft from canals.

Police said here that, the team of irrigation department along with police conduced raids in separate villages Behak Daim, Lalowali and adjoining areas and caught two farmers red-handed over water theft from government canals.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Altaf and Mazhar Iqbal.

Cases were registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

