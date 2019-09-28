Two water supply scheme proposals sent for approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has sent proposal of two water supply schemes to the provincial government for approval.

Wasa official sources told APP here on Saturday that Rs 1500 million would be spent on two water supply schemes including replacement of old and outlived water supply lines and water supply scheme for neglected areas of the city.

The officials said that the old water supply pipelines would be replaced with the latest technology, high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, whose existing capacity was about 50 years.

The HDPE pipes were also used in metro routes and old Shujabad road sewerage system earlier.

Wasa is providing water supply service to 55 per cent area of the city while 15 to 20 per cent area would add more after execution of these schemes, said sources.

Wasa is also providing clean water supply services to citizens through 102 tube-wells, 63 water filtration plants and 1,440kilometre pipelines.

The initial work would be carried out soon on these schemes, sources concluded.