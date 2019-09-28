UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Water Supply Scheme Proposals Sent For Approval

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Two water supply scheme proposals sent for approval

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has sent proposal of two water supply schemes to the provincial government for approval

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has sent proposal of two water supply schemes to the provincial government for approval.

Wasa official sources told APP here on Saturday that Rs 1500 million would be spent on two water supply schemes including replacement of old and outlived water supply lines and water supply scheme for neglected areas of the city.

The officials said that the old water supply pipelines would be replaced with the latest technology, high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, whose existing capacity was about 50 years.

The HDPE pipes were also used in metro routes and old Shujabad road sewerage system earlier.

Wasa is providing water supply service to 55 per cent area of the city while 15 to 20 per cent area would add more after execution of these schemes, said sources.

Wasa is also providing clean water supply services to citizens through 102 tube-wells, 63 water filtration plants and 1,440kilometre pipelines.

The initial work would be carried out soon on these schemes, sources concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Water Metro Road Shujabad Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Sau ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff to be ..

1 minute ago

Sabalenka beats Riske in WTA Wuhan final

1 minute ago

Eight Bombs Go Off Across Nangarhar Province in Ea ..

1 minute ago

Riyadh to Push Saudi Airlines to Open Direct Fligh ..

2 minutes ago

Arab Reading Challenge TV show’s judging panel r ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.