Two-way Club road to be made one-way: Commissioner told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration, Traffic Police Karachi and Traffic Engineering Bureau have finalized their consultation to make the two-way Club road as a one-day road.

It was decided in the meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday, said a statement.

The meeting was informed that the decision to this effect would be implemented after successful trail as now the traffic would be allowed on one track that is from Metrople towards PIDC, Shaheen Complex and Sindh Chief Minister House, while traffic coming from PIDC, Shaheen Complex and CM House intended to go towards Metropole would not be allowed.

Traffic Engineering Bureau would install the traffic signs needed for the guidance of vehicular traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, Senior Director Traffic Engineering Bureau Navid Izhar, SSP Traffic South Dr Asad Ejaz and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imtiaz Mangi and other notables also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner has asked the Traffic Police to start the implementation on trail bases as soon as possible.

Earlier in the meeting the SSP Traffic South presented his report prepared on the directive of Commissioner Karachi with regards to the implementation plan.

The meeting deliberated all aspects of plan and in view of traffic problems being faced by the road users decided to make this historic road one way.

The meeting agreed and believed that one way traffic will ensure traffic flow better and provide traffic safety to the vehicular as well as pedestrian traffic.

It was decided that before the implementation the plan for the knowledge and information of road drivers, publicity would be carried out through print and electronic media.

The Traffic Engineering Bureau and Traffic Police were asked to take steps in this regard jointly.

The other decisions taken in this regard include installation of Traffic signals at Khajoor Chowk Intersection (Aiwan-e-Saddar and Dr Ziauddin Ahmad Road).

PIDC intersection Traffic Signal would be converted one way and as many as 50 barriers would be placed at Aiwan-e- Saddar.

It was also decided that Fawara Chowk would also be improved by reducing the size of the roundabout.