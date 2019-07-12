UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-way Club Road To Be Made One-way: Commissioner Told

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

Two-way Club road to be made one-way: Commissioner told

District Administration, Traffic Police Karachi and Traffic Engineering Bureau have finalized their consultation to make the two-way Club road as a one-day road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration, Traffic Police Karachi and Traffic Engineering Bureau have finalized their consultation to make the two-way Club road as a one-day road.

It was decided in the meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday, said a statement.

The meeting was informed that the decision to this effect would be implemented after successful trail as now the traffic would be allowed on one track that is from Metrople towards PIDC, Shaheen Complex and Sindh Chief Minister House, while traffic coming from PIDC, Shaheen Complex and CM House intended to go towards Metropole would not be allowed.

Traffic Engineering Bureau would install the traffic signs needed for the guidance of vehicular traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, Senior Director Traffic Engineering Bureau Navid Izhar, SSP Traffic South Dr Asad Ejaz and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imtiaz Mangi and other notables also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner has asked the Traffic Police to start the implementation on trail bases as soon as possible.

Earlier in the meeting the SSP Traffic South presented his report prepared on the directive of Commissioner Karachi with regards to the implementation plan.

The meeting deliberated all aspects of plan and in view of traffic problems being faced by the road users decided to make this historic road one way.

The meeting agreed and believed that one way traffic will ensure traffic flow better and provide traffic safety to the vehicular as well as pedestrian traffic.

It was decided that before the implementation the plan for the knowledge and information of road drivers, publicity would be carried out through print and electronic media.

The Traffic Engineering Bureau and Traffic Police were asked to take steps in this regard jointly.

The other decisions taken in this regard include installation of Traffic signals at Khajoor Chowk Intersection (Aiwan-e-Saddar and Dr Ziauddin Ahmad Road).

PIDC intersection Traffic Signal would be converted one way and as many as 50 barriers would be placed at Aiwan-e- Saddar.

It was also decided that Fawara Chowk would also be improved by reducing the size of the roundabout.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Road Traffic Saddar Media All From

Recent Stories

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

29 seconds ago

Artificial Jewelry exports decline 19.5 pc in 11 m ..

3 minutes ago

Salvini Rebuffs Claims About Lega's Russian Fundin ..

3 minutes ago

Law Minister expresses satisfaction over holding o ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligenc ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.