Two-way Link Badeni Road completed

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 07:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday lauded Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat for taking practical measures to complete the work of two-way Link Badeni Road.

Appreciating his performance and efforts, especially the comprehensive completion of the two-way project of Link Badini Sariab Road, the CM also awarded him with a certificate of admiration.

