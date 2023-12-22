Two-way Link Badeni Road completed

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday lauded Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat for taking practical measures to complete the work of two-way Link Badeni Road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday lauded Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat for taking practical measures to complete the work of two-way Link Badeni Road.

Appreciating his performance and efforts, especially the comprehensive completion of the two-way project of Link Badini Sariab Road, the CM also awarded him with a certificate of admiration.