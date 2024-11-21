Open Menu

Two Wedding Hall Owners Fined Rs 100,000 For Violating One-dish Rule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a decisive enforcement of government regulations, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed imposed fines of Rs 100,000 on two wedding hall owners for violating the one-dish rule.

During a surprise inspection at Fazal Mukhtar Marriage Hall on Arifwala Road, the Assistant Commissioner discovered non-compliance with the one-dish policy. As a result, the hall owner was fined Rs. 50,000. Following this, the AC conducted another inspection at Paradise Marquee in Azimabad, Burewala and found violations of the one-dish rule. He imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner of the marquee.

