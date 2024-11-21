Two Wedding Hall Owners Fined Rs 100,000 For Violating One-dish Rule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a decisive enforcement of government regulations, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Malik Farooq Ahmed imposed fines of Rs 100,000 on two wedding hall owners for violating the one-dish rule.
During a surprise inspection at Fazal Mukhtar Marriage Hall on Arifwala Road, the Assistant Commissioner discovered non-compliance with the one-dish policy. As a result, the hall owner was fined Rs. 50,000. Following this, the AC conducted another inspection at Paradise Marquee in Azimabad, Burewala and found violations of the one-dish rule. He imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner of the marquee.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 20242 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues on merit top priority: IG Rizvi2 minutes ago
-
RMI Media Cricket League concludes with PPC Markhor's victory3 minutes ago
-
Shrajeel Memon highlights govt steps for improving Karachi's public transport system3 minutes ago
-
World Children's Day marked at Khursheedabad Girls High School13 minutes ago
-
57 shops, 6 restaurants sealed over violating business operating hours23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas orders immediate implementation of Mithi’s master plan33 minutes ago
-
COMSATS holds 35th, 36th convocation ceremony33 minutes ago
-
3 killed, one injured in water tanker-motorcycle collision33 minutes ago
-
ANP seeks urgent joint session to address security concerns43 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested in DIKhan53 minutes ago
-
Impersonator gang busted; cash, uniform recovered53 minutes ago