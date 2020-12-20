Two-week Anti-Typhoid drive from Feb 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Health Department will launch a two-week Anti-Typhoid vaccination drive from February 1 in urban areas of the Rawalpindi district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sohail Chaudary on Sunday told APP that 959 mobile teams would go door to door to inject vaccine children from nine months to 15 years of age in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree.

Sohail said 142 centers would be established at union council level to facilitate citizens and serve them at their doorsteps.

He said over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated during the drive.

The CEO said continuous efforts were being made to control typhoid and urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to all.