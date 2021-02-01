UrduPoint.com
Two-week Anti Typhoid Drive Launched In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two-week anti typhoid drive launched in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A two-week anti Typhoid campaign was launched here on Monday in which one million kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan during the drive.

As many as 82 teams are vaccinating kids at fixed points while 561 will work in the field.

The campaign has been launched by UNICEF in collaboration of WHO in which anti polio drops would also be administrated to kids up to 5 years.

Meanwhile, in a message DC Aamir Khattak said that epidemic free Pakistan was our destination.

He stated that healthy kids are bright future of any country because they guarantee a prosperous future.

The DC noted that he would monitor the drive in person besides all ACs have been directed to supervise it in their respective areas of the district.

