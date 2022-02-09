UrduPoint.com

Two-week Corona Vaccination Campaign In Full-swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022

A special two-week long corona vaccination campaign being organized from February 1 to 14 was continued in all parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A special two-week long corona vaccination campaign being organized from February 1 to 14 was continued in all parts of the province.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood people including students and segments of society were being administered corona vaccine in health centres, educational institutions and other places, said a news release.

In this connection, the officers of the district administration visited various educational institutions and health centres wherein they met with the administrationof concerned organizations to give them awareness about the disease and also to supervise the vaccination campaign.

The officers of the district administration also visited business centres in the interior city, Hayatabad, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, University Road, G.T. Road, Kohat Road and other localities to ensure the implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccination certificates and urged traders to follow corona preventive measures.

