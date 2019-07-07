Two-week free blood screening camp at Adiala jail from July 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Officials and prisoners of Central jail Rawalpindi will go through blood screening tests in two-week camp at Adiala Jail from July 8 to 20 , said District Health Officer Dr Tahir Rizvi here Sunday.

Talking to APP, Dr Tahir said free tests of Hepatitis B/C. HIV Aids ,Malaria, anemia, blood pressure, and diabetes would be carried out at the camp.

He informed that medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment would also be provided.

The District Health Officer said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators would perform duties at the camp.

Rizvi said Punjab government was committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.