Two-week Kids' Painting Classes Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A two-week long kids' painting classes concluded here at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts ensuring to showcase the hidden talent of children.

Director Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that every child is an artist and Hunerkada was making efforts to learn them the basics of creative artwork.

She said a total of 40 students had taken part in a two-week long course.

She said that high skilled professional artists had conducted these courses.

She said that on completion, of course, certificates would be issued to the participants. Amna said that the course was focused on the basic principles of painting including composition, warm and cool colors.

The participants would also impart training about different themes and materials, like how to paint with acrylic and watercolors.

She said that these classes are specially designed for children to learn and explore creating art.

