Two-week long Art Fest to bring vibrant young art scene, innovative spirit in close contact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A two-week long International Islamabad Art Festival (IAF)-2019 would be hosted in several locations in Islamabad from November 18 to 30, engaging an audience from diverse backgrounds and ages in big numbers.

Islamabad Art Fest is being co-curated by famous artist Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of professionals from visual and performing art.

Talking to APP, he said that art activities of all genres will be held during two-week long art festival. He said that IAF is a project of Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, lead consortium and institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture.

He said that IAF-19�aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

�The overarching thematic focus of Islamabad Art Fest is�"Esthetic encounter between Tradition and Modernity". This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

IAF-19�will invite 100 Pakistani and 30 regional and International artists to Islamabad to interpret and articulate the curatorial themes through their chosen genre and media. These artists will further engage practicing artists directly in various workshops and academic discourses.