UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-week Long Exercise DRUZBHAV Concludes At NCTC Kharian

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:35 PM

Two-week long Exercise DRUZBHAV concludes at NCTC Kharian

The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHAV Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHAV Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said the closing ceremony was held at NCTC, Kharian where Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior Military officials from both sides, witnessed the closing ceremony.

Special Forces' Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills and procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations, he added.

He said that the two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC, PABBI.

During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter-Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.

Related Topics

Russia ISPR Kharian From

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad held at DIG Operations office

51 seconds ago

Anger over French police treatment of homeless mig ..

53 seconds ago

AC inspects corona SOPs in BMC AKHSP

56 seconds ago

Court orders for bringing Shehbaz, Hamza in bullet ..

1 minute ago

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

6 minutes ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.