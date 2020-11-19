Two-week long Exercise DRUZBHAV concludes at NCTC Kharian

The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHAV Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHAV Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said the closing ceremony was held at NCTC, Kharian where Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior Military officials from both sides, witnessed the closing ceremony.

Special Forces' Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills and procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations, he added.

He said that the two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC, PABBI.

During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter-Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.