Two-week Long "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" On Cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A 15-day long "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" (IAF-19) would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, lead consortium of institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture in October here in Federal capital.

Shows including performances, Installations, videos, exhibitions, screenings, workshops, talks and�seminars will take place in and around Islamabad and tours to all focal areas will be arranged.

A series of workshops, talks and seminars as integral part of�IAF-19�to document, preserve and promote a cross cultural and artistic dialogue.

A series of cultural shows, musical concerts and traditional dances performances would be arranged during two weeks cultural event.

A book based on the�IAF-19�experience and catalogues will be launched and distributed.

A feature length documentary narrating the story of the�IAF-19�from inception till the end of the project along with short films and videos will be among the creative products to share with people and institutions.

PNCA will host an International Academic Seminars on the history & culture.

The contemporary art scene in Pakistan is generally mindful of this rich and highly diversified cultural resource which distinguishes it in South Asia hence leading to an international recognition and acknowledgement over the last three decades.

While appreciating this accomplishment, we must build upon the valuable contributions of our artists and launch a local platform that is cognizant of indigenous this cultural resource and blessed with a future vision to become a catalyst in bridging the gap between the potent Pakistani art and its deserved realization internationally.� ISLAMABAD ART FEST 2019�is being co-curated by Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of distinguished professionals from visual and performing art.

IAF-19�aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

IAF-19�will also engage the children and youth in aesthetic activities. Around 30,000 teachers and 300,000 pupils from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be indirectly involved in�IAF-19�(Islamabad Art Fest 2019)�whereas the event will also be experienced by a big number of students and general public from Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and other cities from all over Pakistan taking the numbers of indirect beneficiaries to 500,000.

These activities will be supported by the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Metropolitans and Chambers of Commerce.