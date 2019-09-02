Two-week long Islamabad Art Fest 2019 to be held from Nov 18

A two-week long Islamabad Art Fest (IAF) 2019 would be held from November 18 in Islamabad, aiming to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A two-week long Islamabad Art Fest (IAF) 2019 would be held from November 18 in Islamabad, aiming to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

Chief Curator IAF19 Jamal Shah who is also Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) told APP that IAF-19 is the largest Art Fest ever is going to transform Islamabad for two weeks.

He said that 15-day long international IAF19 would be hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging an audience from diverse backgrounds and ages in big numbers. Art activities of all genres would be held.

IAF-19 is a project of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada College of Visual & Performing Art, lead consortium of NAAP and institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture.

The platform would invite artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

These activities will be supported by the Islamabad and Rawalpindi Metropolitans and Chambers of Commerce.

More opportunities for research and production will be provided to the younger generation of artists.

They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals which should make networking more systematic in visual art, dance, theatre, music, and cinema.

IAF-19�will be catalogued comprehensively with information on each participating artist along with detailed documentation of their projects and outcome of the event. Books, reports and catalogues and a Culture Curriculum for schools will be published and films on various visual art, theatrical, musical, dance projects and artists will be made.