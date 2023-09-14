Open Menu

Two-week Special Cleanliness Drive Launched

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

A 15-day special cleanliness campaign was launched here on Thursday to provide a neat and clean environment to citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A 15-day special cleanliness campaign was launched here on Thursday to provide a neat and clean environment to citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh inaugurated the special drive at Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road. He, along with other officers, also distributed pamphlets among people. He ordered for mobilising all available resources to make the drive successful and achieve the targets of mechanical washing, sweeping, manual sweeping, Primary waste collection in markets, bazaars and educational institutes.

He said that cleanliness of cities at union council level, streets, roads, parks, hospitals and schools is the first priority of the district administration.

He asked citizens to extend coordination with staff of the waste management company in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) /Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Kashif Raza and other officers were also present.

