Two-week Training Course On ‘Disaster Resilient Structures’ To Be Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03.
The training course will be hosted by the COMSTECH, the Russian Association of Earthquake Engineering and Protection from Natural and Man-made Hazards (RAEE) in collaboration with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Pakistan.
According to an official of COMSETCH, this joint initiative aims to bolster capabilities in disaster resilience and sustainable engineering practices. The training course will comprehensively address a range of hazards, including earthquakes, floods, fires, and tsunamis, with a primary focus on cultivating a deeper understanding of risks to infrastructure, communities, and societies.
Leading experts in these areas from Russia and Pakistan will share their knowledge and experiences with the participants. The course will explore mitigation strategies and promote sustainable development principles.
The content and methodology of the course are designed to develop a deeper understanding of the risks posed by these hazards to infrastructure, communities and societies and the disaster resilient and sustainable engineering strategies to deal with hazards.
Those having Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply for the course. The target audience for this course includes teaching staff from Pakistan, Russia, and other OIC member states. Around 30 to 40 participants are expected to be benefited from this valuable training opportunity.
The NED University of Engineering and Technology will generously provide airport pick-up and drop-off services, accommodation, and meals during the duration of the training course in Karachi.
The intended participants can apply through submitting application using the prescribed form via email till March 31. For any queries, Prof. Masood Rafi ([email protected]) or Mr. Muhammad Ameen Kalroo ([email protected]) can be contacted.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin
Two held with 6kg hashish
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday24 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds21 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs21 minutes ago
-
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin28 minutes ago
-
Two held with 6kg hashish28 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks28 minutes ago
-
Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security28 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates first mobile pet clinic van in Lahore45 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1375 injured in 1261 RTCs in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Modi forcing systematic demographic change in Muslim majority IIOJK: Report54 minutes ago
-
Mega project for uplift of Bahawalpur on the cards: Commissioner55 minutes ago
-
DC for success of plantation drive55 minutes ago