Open Menu

Two-week Training Course On ‘Disaster Resilient Structures’ To Be Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Two-week training course on ‘Disaster Resilient Structures’ to be held

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03.

The training course will be hosted by the COMSTECH, the Russian Association of Earthquake Engineering and Protection from Natural and Man-made Hazards (RAEE) in collaboration with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Pakistan. 

According to an official of COMSETCH, this joint initiative aims to bolster capabilities in disaster resilience and sustainable engineering practices. The training course will comprehensively address a range of hazards, including earthquakes, floods, fires, and tsunamis, with a primary focus on cultivating a deeper understanding of risks to infrastructure, communities, and societies.

Leading experts in these areas from Russia and Pakistan will share their knowledge and experiences with the participants. The course will explore mitigation strategies and promote sustainable development principles.

The content and methodology of the course are designed to develop a deeper understanding of the risks posed by these hazards to infrastructure, communities and societies and the disaster resilient and sustainable engineering strategies to deal with hazards.

Those having Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply for the course. The target audience for this course includes teaching staff from Pakistan, Russia, and other OIC member states. Around 30 to 40 participants are expected to be benefited from this valuable training opportunity.

The NED University of Engineering and Technology will generously provide airport pick-up and drop-off services, accommodation, and meals during the duration of the training course in Karachi.

The intended participants can apply through submitting application using the prescribed form via email till March 31. For any queries, Prof. Masood Rafi ([email protected]) or Mr. Muhammad Ameen Kalroo ([email protected]) can be contacted.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Earthquake Russia University Of Engineering And Technology March April May From Share Airport OIC

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

8 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

18 minutes ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

21 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

21 minutes ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

28 minutes ago
Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

28 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

28 minutes ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

28 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: centra ..

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

8 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employee ..

Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan