Two-week training course on ‘Disaster Resilient Structures’ to be held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to organize a two-week training course on “Disaster Resilient Structures” from April 22 to May 03.

The training course will be hosted by the COMSTECH, the Russian Association of Earthquake Engineering and Protection from Natural and Man-made Hazards (RAEE) in collaboration with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Pakistan.

According to an official of COMSETCH, this joint initiative aims to bolster capabilities in disaster resilience and sustainable engineering practices. The training course will comprehensively address a range of hazards, including earthquakes, floods, fires, and tsunamis, with a primary focus on cultivating a deeper understanding of risks to infrastructure, communities, and societies.

Leading experts in these areas from Russia and Pakistan will share their knowledge and experiences with the participants. The course will explore mitigation strategies and promote sustainable development principles.

The content and methodology of the course are designed to develop a deeper understanding of the risks posed by these hazards to infrastructure, communities and societies and the disaster resilient and sustainable engineering strategies to deal with hazards.

Those having Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply for the course. The target audience for this course includes teaching staff from Pakistan, Russia, and other OIC member states. Around 30 to 40 participants are expected to be benefited from this valuable training opportunity.

The NED University of Engineering and Technology will generously provide airport pick-up and drop-off services, accommodation, and meals during the duration of the training course in Karachi.

The intended participants can apply through submitting application using the prescribed form via email till March 31. For any queries, Prof. Masood Rafi ([email protected]) or Mr. Muhammad Ameen Kalroo ([email protected]) can be contacted.