Two-week trilateral diplomatic workshop concludes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The graduation ceremony of two-week long trilateral diplomatic workshop was held here Friday which was participated by 36 diplomats from Afghanistan, China and from Pakistan. Federal Minister for education and Professional Training. Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest of the workshop who distributed the certificates among the participants. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, senior officers of the Foreign Ministry and retried ambassadors attended the ceremony. In his address, Shafqat Mahmood said that the trilateral forum was an excellent step towards building bonds of friendship and cooperation among Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

He also underlined the importance of diplomacy as fundamental tool to promote and strengthen relations. Appreciating the efforts of the three governments for taking the initiative, he added that Afghan and Chinese diplomats would always be ambassadors of Pakistan in their respective countries.

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in organizing the trilateral workshop. Besides close ties with Afghanistan, he said that China-Pakistan friendship would be getting broader and brighter in the days to come.

Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Director General of the Foreign Service academy (FSA) said that the workshop provided a unique networking opportunity and helped to create better understanding of Pakistan's foreign policy and conducive economic environment in Pakistan.

He said that FSA was imparting training not only for Pakistani diplomats but also for the foreign diplomats since 1981 and had trained over 1400 FSP officers and 1372 diplomats from 107 Countries. He congratulated the participants on becoming part of FSA Alumni.

In vote of thanks, the diplomats from Afghanistan and China said that the workshop would create a network between the three countries and help in strengthening bonds of durable relations. They said that the workshop was a testimony of the strong desire and commitment of the Government of Pakistan to strengthen relations within the Trilateral Framework. They also stated that all the participating diplomats benefited from the experience and knowledge of senior Pakistani diplomats, eminent scholars and personalities.