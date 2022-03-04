Two weeks long food safety training concludes in Nathiagali

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said that the training on food safety, workplace safety, food standardization, hospitality and international foods should be conducted in the future

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday said that the training on food safety, workplace safety, food standardization, hospitality and international foods should be conducted in the future.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of two-week-long food safety training at Nathiagali, the DC also distributed honorary certificates among the participants who completed the training along with the Director General Directorate of Tourists Services Ghulam Saeed.

Tariq Marwat said that providing adequate food safety training to everyone who handles food in business is essential for protecting customers from food poisoning, allergic reactions and other health risks that could occur from eating contaminated food.

In accordance with the government policy, the two-week hospitality training was organized in collaboration with the district administration, Directorate of Tourist Services and Hashu Group for the promotion of tourism where Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Aminul Hassan was also present on the occasion.