Two weighing bridges sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has sealed two weighing bridges on charge of purchasing sugarcane produce illegally.

AC Nauman Ali, along with his team, checked weighing bridges in his respective area and found two weighing bridges purchasing sugarcane produce from the farmers illegally in Chak 426/G-B and Chak 428/G-B.

Therefore, the AC sealed these weighing bridges and warned their operators that they would be sent behind the bars if they again violated the law, a spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday.