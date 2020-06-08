UrduPoint.com
Two Were People Killed And 13 Others Injured In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:49 AM

According to the details, Sindh Rangers, rescue teams and a heavy contingent of police reached at the site of the collapsed building.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) At least two people were killed and 13 others injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Lyari area in Karachi here on Monday.

The injured from the rubble and transferred to the nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses said that the building tilted to one side before collapsing.

The teams initially rescued 11 injured and one dead body from the rubble. More people are feared to be buried under the rubble.

Taking notice of the incident Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Karachi to start relief operation as soon as possible.

CM Sindh has directed to save the lives of the residents of the collapsed building and said that no stone should be left unturned in the relief operations. He sought inquiry report about the incident.

