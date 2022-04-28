Two wine distilleries demolished in Baseera

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Baseera Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against drug dealers and winemakers across the area.

The police, during the operation, claimed to have unearthed two working distilleries, which were constantly indulged in wine production and recovered 2,500 prepared wine bottles from these breweries.

Police arrested three people, who were the owners of the distilleries and put them behind bars after registering a case under the drug act against them.