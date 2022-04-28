UrduPoint.com

Two Wine Distilleries Demolished In Baseera

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Baseera Police on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against drug dealers and winemakers across the area.

The police, during the operation, claimed to have unearthed two working distilleries, which were constantly indulged in wine production and recovered 2,500 prepared wine bottles from these breweries.

Police arrested three people, who were the owners of the distilleries and put them behind bars after registering a case under the drug act against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

