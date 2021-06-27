Two winners of wheat production competition get prizes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, in a ceremony here on Sunday gave away cash prizes to the winners of wheat production competition for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 in the district under PM's Agricultural Emergency Programme.

The DC gave away Rs 300,000 each to winners of competitions Shahid Sohail and Ch Naseer.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Agriculture Officer Technical Zahid Iqbal, AssistantDirector Agriculture Sambarial Sheikh Jawahar Ali and farmers also present on the occasion.