Two woman thieves arrested in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Investigation police Sattu Katla have arrested two woman thieves and recovered 30-tula gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from them.

A special police team arrested the women, identified as Sundas Ameer and Fatima Ameer, both sisters.

The accused confessed that they stole gold ornaments and cash from a house at Wapda Town while working as domestic servants.