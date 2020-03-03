UrduPoint.com
Two Woman Thieves Arrested In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Two woman thieves arrested in Lahore

The Investigation police Sattu Katla have arrested two woman thieves and recovered 30-tula gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Investigation police Sattu Katla have arrested two woman thieves and recovered 30-tula gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from them.

A special police team arrested the women, identified as Sundas Ameer and Fatima Ameer, both sisters.

The accused confessed that they stole gold ornaments and cash from a house at Wapda Town while working as domestic servants.

