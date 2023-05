(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :At-least two women and a child of a family died of electrocution here in Khairukhel area on Friday when an 11,000 volt power line fell on a house.

According to police three persons were also injured in the incident, adding that the main power line fell on the house of a person named Shamal.

The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital.