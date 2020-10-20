UrduPoint.com
Two Women Abducted

Tue 20th October 2020

Two women abducted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Two women were abducted in separate incidents in Kasur.

According to Pattoki police here on Tuesday that Shehnaz bibi r/o Iqra city,was abducted by accused Nazim last day at gunpoint from where she manged to escape.

On the report of Shehnaz,police registered case and started investigation.

Separately,Saadia Ashiq (24) r/o Uchal,Alla abad was abducted by accused Anees Rasheed.

Police registered case on the report of abductee's brother Sohail Ashiq.

More Stories From Pakistan

