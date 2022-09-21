Two women abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Two women were abducted in two different incidents from the twin-cities of Taxila and Wah, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Farhan Sadiq lodged a report with Taxila Police station that his wife was abducted by Imran and his two accomplices.

In the second incident, Muhammad Nawaz reported to Wah Saddar Police that his daughter was abducted by unknown persons.

Police have registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.