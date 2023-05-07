Two women abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Two women were abducted in two different incidents in various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah on Sunday, Police sources said.

SP Potohar division Waqas Khan told media persons on Sunday that Naqqash Ali has reported to Police that his cousin Shakeel Sunni has abducted his wife.

Separately, Umer Hayat has reported to Wah Cantonment Police that his wife was abducted by Mudassir. Respective Police registered two separate cases and further investigations were underway.