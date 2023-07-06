Open Menu

Two Women Abducted From Wah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Two women abducted from Wah

Two women were abducted in two separate incidents in the limits of Wah Police station on Thursday, police sources said

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Two women were abducted in two separate incidents in the limits of Wah Police station on Thursday, police sources said.

According to the sources, one woman named Shazia Ali has reported to Wah Cantonment Police station that Ayaz Ahmed has abducted his younger sister and shifted her to an unknown place.

In the second incident, Abdul Jabbar has reported to police that his 22-years old daughter was abducted by the unknown person.

Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

