Two Women, Accused Of Attempting To Saudi Arabia For Begging, Arrested

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 12:21 PM

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested  

FIA arrests Aisa Devi and Nishu Devi, who were travelling on visit visas to Saudi Arabia, from Karachi airport

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested two women who were attempting to go to Saudi Arabia for begging.

“The women were arrested from Karachi airport,” said the FIA spokesperson in a statement. He said that both the suspects were identified as Aisha Devi and Nishu Devi. The women were traveling on visit visas to Saudi Arabia.

The initial investigation revealed that the women were intending to beg in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson further stated that Aisha Devi's name was on the stop list.

She had previously been involved in begging in Saudi Arabia where the Saudi police had arrested and deported her for begging.

The suspect, Nishu Kumari, could not satisfy the authorities regarding her purpose of traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The suspect also did not have sufficient funds for her travel expenses. The arrested suspects are from Karachi. They have been taken into custody and transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi. Further investigations are underway.

It may be mentioned here that the Saudi Arabia had earlier expressed serious concerns over beggars from Pakistan, and asked the relevant authorities to take action.

