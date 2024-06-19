Two Women Allegedly Shot Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Two old women were allegedly shot dead by their nephew following an old dispute at Qadirpur Rawan, a suburban area of Multan.
According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about bullet injury cases at Qadirpur Rawan.
When Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site, it found two women dead.
The deceased women are identified as Hafeezan Mai wife of Nazar Hussain and Nazeera Mai wife of Haq Nawaz.
Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Nishtar hospital.
However, Qadirpur Rawan police is investigating into the incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than 1.36m ton waste disposed of in two days10 minutes ago
-
1.8m animals reached in cattle markets across Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Citizens participated in 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha festivities, arranging barbecue parties2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; appreciates project's pace2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Bogie Restaurant delights Eid crowds with unique experience, affordable treats2 hours ago
-
Laptop battery explosion kills two children in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief on killing of journalist Khalil Jibran4 hours ago
-
Moulana Mirza Jan dies14 hours ago
-
Girls bodies Recovered in Pishin14 hours ago
-
Bench & bar should play effective role in dispensation of speedy justice: Muqam15 hours ago
-
RGA announces readiness Madinah roads receive pilgrims15 hours ago