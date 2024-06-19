Open Menu

Two Women Allegedly Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Two women allegedly shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Two old women were allegedly shot dead by their nephew following an old dispute at Qadirpur Rawan, a suburban area of Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about bullet injury cases at Qadirpur Rawan.

When Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site, it found two women dead.

The deceased women are identified as Hafeezan Mai wife of Nazar Hussain and Nazeera Mai wife of Haq Nawaz.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Nishtar hospital.

However, Qadirpur Rawan police is investigating into the incident.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Wife SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan